Two earthquakes rattles parts of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Did you feel it? Tuesday evening, many of you may have felt earthquakes that rocked parts of Odessa.

Researchers at Tex Net, an earthquake monitoring program said it’s not uncommon for two earthquakes to strike back to back.

In fact, the Odessa area has been an active spot for earthquakes for the last four years.

Tex Net seismologist lead researcher Dr. Alexandros Savvaidis said earthquakes are caused by the different forces of the earth releasing suddenly from one another.

The first 3.4 magnitude quake struck Tuesday just before 5PM and the second coming in moments after was 3.6. Both were 5.8 miles below the surface.

“Of course we are following up all of the semis that is occurring in the area, still trying to see how the seismic rate and change with time,” said Savvaidis.

Tex Net which reports to the United States Geological Survey said 137 people in the Odessa area who felt the earthquake reported it.

Along with reporting what you felt, the Tex Net website has an interactive earthquakes catalog providing you with up to date information.

“Our system and our and our team is providing updates updates 24/7 so that means even if an earthquake with magnitudes here that’s [inaudible] then in less than 20 minutes there is an earthquake location on our website,” said Savvaidis.

To date, Texas has seen 4,000 reported earthquakes 1.5 or greater.

Tuesday’s 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the second largest earthquake the Odessa area has seen thus far.

