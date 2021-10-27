Advertisement

RRC Investigating Earthquakes Near Odessa

RRC deployed two field inspectors to six salt water disposal well sites in the area to inspect operations and another inspector Wednesday.
A richter scale.
A richter scale.(MGN Image)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday evening, earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.4 and 3.6 occurred in RRC’s Gardendale Seismic Response Area just north of Odessa.

That evening, RRC deployed two field inspectors to six salt water disposal well sites in the area to inspect operations and another inspector Wednesday. RRC will maintain inspectors onsite to monitor area injection activities. RRC’s seismologist and staff are continuing to investigate the earthquakes and take action, as necessary.

As a result of previous earthquakes, the agency in September requested operators of 76 wells in the Gardendale area take measures, such as reducing daily injection volumes of produced water into saltwater disposal wells and providing injection data, which will help RRC staff further analyze seismicity. The RRC will continue working with operators on this important front.

