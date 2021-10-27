Advertisement

Preliminary reports show third earthquake in less than 24 hours

Did you feel it? Preliminary reports coming into TexNet report a 3.3 magnitude earthquake Wednesday
Earthquake seismograph.
Earthquake seismograph.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An earthquake shook east Ector County again around 4 o’clock Wednesday, less than 24 hours after two other earthquakes reported Tuesday.

Preliminary reports coming into TexNet report the earthquake had a magnitude of 3..3.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

