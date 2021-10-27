Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for 'Lightyear'

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

