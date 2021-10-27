Picture with racial slurs goes viral at Forsan High School

FORSAN, Texas (KOSA) - A group of students are being disciplined for creating and posting a picture with a racial slur on their social media. The picture was taken on Thursday night by a group of four students at Forsan High School. The school found out about the photo on Friday and the administration began their investigation that afternoon.

“It came to our attention from the girls themselves who came and realized that they needed to let us know what had happened, realizing it was inappropriate. They had also gone and made apologies I believe even prior to that with specific students they felt it would be offensive to,” said Randy Johnson the Superintendent of schools in Forsan ISD.

Johnson said the students were disciplined that same evening and as the investigation into the photo continued, so did the discipline.

Johnson said legally they cannot discuss the details of the disciplinary actions. He said he is hoping all students, faculty and administrators can learn from this incident.

“We’re all about learning, teaching and learning and we’ve gone through the process of investigating and doling out the discipline and so we’re hoping that through that there is learning that takes place about what is appropriate and what is not appropriate,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he is reaching out to area leaders and trainers to bring in to talk to students about racial topics in more depth.

“We’ve done the discipline, we’ve worked our way through that and we now need those students and other students to be able to heal and allow that learning to take a foothold in their lives,” Johnson said.

