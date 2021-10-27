Fatal vehicle pedestrian accident in the 4300 block of Andrews Highway

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night around 7:57 pm, Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to a vehicle pedestrian accident in the 4300 block of Andrews Highway.

The investigation revealed that 43-year-old Nawl Len was walking southbound across Andrews Highway when he was struck by a car. Len was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Len was not crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

