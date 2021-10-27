Estate sale for a good cause was robbed; local business owners are stepping in

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - $30,000 dollars worth of items were stolen from the estate sale at Miller’s Tack and Saddlery around 3 am Tuesday morning. A saddle, jewelry and more were taken during the robbery.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time, as the money raised from the estate sale will be used to help Terri Miller with COVID-related medical expenses.

Miller spent 16 days on a ventilator and was only given a 4% chance to live. She is now in recovery. Her husband David died of COVID a month ago.

“Terri is still in the hospital, going through therapy, so we’re doing an estate sale for Terri, to help pay the bills and everything else,” Realtor and business owner John Herriage said.

John Herriage with Copper Key Realty put up a $5,000 reward to help find the person or persons responsible for the robbery.

Police are investigating the incident, and do have some help in their investigation.

“The police department told us they do have some leads, however I don’t have any details,” Herriage said.

Despite some of the items being missing, the estate sale will still go on, starting Wednesday and running through Saturday. They will also be accepting donations for Miller.

“The people that stole the items, that money was going to Terri. So, they basically stole from Terri Miller.”

If you have any information on the robbery, you can call Odessa Crimestoppers at 333-TIPS.

