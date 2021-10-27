Ector Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help with cold case

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with a case of an unattended death that was discovered back on December 20, 2019.

Officials say 17-year-old Christopher Scharborough, also known as Chris West, was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of West 46th St. in north Ector County.

According to investigators, the circumstances surrounding Scharborough’s death are suspicious and they need your help solving the case.

If you know anything about the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

