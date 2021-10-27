Advertisement

Ector Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help with cold case

17-year-old Christopher Scharborough, also known as Chris West, was found dead inside a home in...
17-year-old Christopher Scharborough, also known as Chris West, was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of West 46th St. in North Ector County.(Ector Co. Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with a case of an unattended death that was discovered back on December 20, 2019.

Officials say 17-year-old Christopher Scharborough, also known as Chris West, was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of West 46th St. in north Ector County.

According to investigators, the circumstances surrounding Scharborough’s death are suspicious and they need your help solving the case.

If you know anything about the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Martinez
Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested
The damaged exterior of Skateland
Vehicle crashes into Skateland in West Odessa
Kevin Martinez
Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested
Greenwood ISD is facing a lawsuit from a student's family.
ONLY ON CBS7: Family files lawsuit against Greenwood ISD, alleging mishandling of sexual harassment and assault against student
The Office Depot on 42nd St. in Odessa.
Former employee files suit against Office Depot relating to 2019 Odessa Mass shooting

Latest News

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Fatal vehicle pedestrian accident in the 4300 block of Andrews Highway
Estate Sale Burglary
Estate sale for a good cause was robbed; local business owners are stepping in
Estate Sale Burglary
Estate Sale Burglary
David Franco
Former ECISD police officer sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting a child