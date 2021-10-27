20-year-old sentenced to 99 years for murder of Robert Duncan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Zayden Hayes, 20, has been sentenced to 99 years in prison after he pled guilty to the charge of Murder.

Hayes was involved in an attempted robbery as part of plan to get marijuana on December 27th of 2019. 17-year-old Midland Lee student Robert Duncan was shot and killed by the defendant and left for dead at the rural location just south of the Love’s truck stop.

The investigation by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office resulted in charges against three other individuals in connection with Duncan’s death. At this time those three cases are still pending trial. Upon his plea of guilty, Hayes faced a maximum punishment of 99 years or life in prison. The evidence showed he had prior felony charges as a juvenile and was on adult felony probation at the time of the Murder. Under the law, he cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least 30 years of his sentence assessed by the jury.

