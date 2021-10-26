Advertisement

Texas Tech fires head football coach Matt Wells

FILE - Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells looks out from the stage before speaking at the NCAA...
FILE - Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells looks out from the stage before speaking at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, in this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo. Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) -Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd season with Texas Tech, just two days after the Red Raiders one-point loss to Kansas State.

Despite a 5-3 record season so far, Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said after evaluating the last eight games this decision, while not an easy one, was necessary.

Wells was hired to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2018. He finished 13-7 overall with the program, 7-16 in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders were never able to win back to back conference games under Wells. They’ve faced quarterback issues, and haven’t made a bowl game since 2017.

Texas Tech will owe Wells $7 million on the remainder of his contract. Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie will step in as interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

The Red Raiders are one win away from bowl eligibility and Hocutt expects them to reach that. They face a huge challenge this weekend going up against the undefeated, No. 4-ranked Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma.

