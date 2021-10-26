Advertisement

Odessa College brings state of the art Steinway piano for Fine Arts students

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa College’s Fine Arts Department unveiled a new piano and they’re the first institute in all of West Texas to get this specific kind.

The Spirio piano was purchased through the Cares COVID relief fund to support distance education.

Students can record themselves playing a piece and then convert it into an mp3 file.

If a student or instructor wishes to play a song, the piano will pick up the sound of the tune and will automatically play the keys to the music.

“From here in Odessa, the students can be playing at Baylor, they can be playing the University of Houston, they can play at any other institution in the world simultaneously without lagging, so the moment you press down on the note, it’s going to play another Spirio system in real-time”, says Bryan Elmore, the institutional sales and services representative from Steinway and Son’s.

Students will have the opportunity to learn remotely wherever they are and be able to play with that specific Steinway Spirio piano.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide
Stefano Scarmana.
Driver charged following deadly rollover crash in Midland
Kevin Martinez
Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested
Ashlee Rachal leaves behind four children and a loving husband.
Andrews family sharing warning after losing mother of four to diabetes
The damaged exterior of Skateland
Vehicle crashes into Skateland in West Odessa

Latest News

Midland officials are creating a ‘master plan’ to fight the rise in juvenile violent crimes
Midland officials are creating a ‘master plan’ to fight the rise in juvenile violent crimes
Family Promise of Midland housing project
Family Promise of Midland housing project
Family Promise of Midland housing project
Family Promise of Midland housing project
Greenwood ISD is facing a lawsuit from a student's family.
ONLY ON CBS7: Family files lawsuit against Greenwood ISD, alleging mishandling of sexual harassment and assault against student