Odessa College brings state of the art Steinway piano for Fine Arts students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa College’s Fine Arts Department unveiled a new piano and they’re the first institute in all of West Texas to get this specific kind.

The Spirio piano was purchased through the Cares COVID relief fund to support distance education.

Students can record themselves playing a piece and then convert it into an mp3 file.

If a student or instructor wishes to play a song, the piano will pick up the sound of the tune and will automatically play the keys to the music.

“From here in Odessa, the students can be playing at Baylor, they can be playing the University of Houston, they can play at any other institution in the world simultaneously without lagging, so the moment you press down on the note, it’s going to play another Spirio system in real-time”, says Bryan Elmore, the institutional sales and services representative from Steinway and Son’s.

Students will have the opportunity to learn remotely wherever they are and be able to play with that specific Steinway Spirio piano.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.