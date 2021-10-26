Ector County ISD unveils two new state-of-the-art greenhouses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As a part of Ector County ISD’S Red Ribbon Week, the school district unveiled brand-new greenhouses.

The two 5,000 square feet state-of-the-art greenhouses located on ECISD’S agriculture farm come after two years of planning.

“When we actually had the money to do it, the bid came in over $150,000 of what we had saved. And so, our wonderful school board allowed us to use school district funds from our fund balance to cover the access cost,” said Lilia Nanez, ECISD Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.

The greenhouses will serve as a hands-on classroom for agriculture and horticulture students in the career and technical education program.

“They will plant, put seeds in dirt and then raise plants from the seedlings all the way up to the point where they will be able to have a spring sale,” said Nanez.

Although the greenhouses just opened, students have already been getting their hands dirty planting its landscaping, and one horticulture student Desiree Vidal said she looks forward to more time in the greenhouse.

“I’m actually looking forward to a lot, learning the different types of flowers and plants that there are, just everything about plants that I need to know,” said Vidal.

In the springtime, ECISD will have its greenhouse plant spring sale in April so the community will get to support the student’s growth.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.