Animal stray problem in the Permian Basin

GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) - Dog Rescue R Us rescues around 15 to 20 dogs each day, but the vice president for the organization said dogs are being abandoned at a faster rate then they are being rescued.

“Currently today I have probably turned down about 32 dogs, right now, just as of today,” said Dana Tinley, the Vice President of Dog Rescue R Us.

Tinley tells me the stray problem got out of hand in the Permian Basin because dogs are not being spayed and neutered, a surgery that can be expensive.

“It multiplies every time a mama gets pregnant and then those puppies go out and they have puppies so, you can’t throw a rock without it hitting a stray,” said Dolly Hinsz, the Operations Director for Dog Rescue R Us.

Dog Rescue R Us works with organizations in eight other states and even Canada to transport these dogs to places they can be homed. Around 400 dogs are relocated every month; dogs that would otherwise be euthanized if they stayed in the Permian Basin since shelters here are full. Transporting dogs out of state is a labor intensive process, but other states have different laws than Texas, some protect strays and some help reduce the number of stray animals.

“It’s a different mentality, they have spay and neuter laws where you have to get it done. They have animal abuse laws in place so that you can’t just take a dog and put it on a three-foot chain,” Hinsz said.

Hinsz said the need to spay and neuter dogs is a crucial first step in fighting the overpopulation of stray animals in the Permian Basin. Hinsz and Tinley said it is going to be a community effort to help reduce the number of strays in the area. They work with Fix West Texas Veterinary Clinic which offers lower costs for spaying and neutering pets.

