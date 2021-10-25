Young girl involved in ATV crash over Labor Day weekend returns to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Family and friends celebrated Amiah Mendoza as she returned home today from Lubbock, but this homecoming was no ordinary homecoming.

Amiah was at UMC Children’s Hospital in Lubbock where she spent 7 weeks recovering from injuries suffered in an ATV accident in Odessa over labor day weekend.

It was a day the family didn’t know if they’d ever see.

“You hear it and see it all the time and you’re like man I hope that little girl gets better but when it’s your own child it hits a different way. It’s like our world just went upside down”, says Ovidio Mendoza, father of Amiah Mendoza.

Amiah spent nearly 2 months in the ICU and in pediatric care with her mother rarely leaving her side.

“It’s something that no parent wants or needs to experience, but accidents happen and it’s just something you need to leave your fear and all your anxieties in God’s hands”, says Violeta Flores, mother of Amiah Mendoza.

The family is grateful for the support they received from their family and friends, but they are also thankful for the help received from the staff at UMC Hospital.

“The doctors up there in Lubbock. Amazing. If it wasn’t for them people up there and the nurses up there in the ICU and pediatric, I don’t know where we’d be today, says Mendoza.

Mendoza says that his daughter will be going through physical therapy as she continues her road to recovery.

