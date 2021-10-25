Advertisement

Young girl involved in ATV crash over Labor Day weekend returns to Odessa

Amiah Mendoza returns home to Odessa
Amiah Mendoza returns home to Odessa(KOSA)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Family and friends celebrated Amiah Mendoza as she returned home today from Lubbock, but this homecoming was no ordinary homecoming.

Amiah was at UMC Children’s Hospital in Lubbock where she spent 7 weeks recovering from injuries suffered in an ATV accident in Odessa over labor day weekend.

It was a day the family didn’t know if they’d ever see.

“You hear it and see it all the time and you’re like man I hope that little girl gets better but when it’s your own child it hits a different way. It’s like our world just went upside down”, says Ovidio Mendoza, father of Amiah Mendoza.

Amiah spent nearly 2 months in the ICU and in pediatric care with her mother rarely leaving her side.

“It’s something that no parent wants or needs to experience, but accidents happen and it’s just something you need to leave your fear and all your anxieties in God’s hands”, says Violeta Flores, mother of Amiah Mendoza.

The family is grateful for the support they received from their family and friends, but they are also thankful for the help received from the staff at UMC Hospital.

“The doctors up there in Lubbock. Amazing. If it wasn’t for them people up there and the nurses up there in the ICU and pediatric, I don’t know where we’d be today, says Mendoza.

Mendoza says that his daughter will be going through physical therapy as she continues her road to recovery.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide
Stefano Scarmana.
Driver charged following deadly rollover crash in Midland
Kevin Martinez
Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested
Ashlee Rachal leaves behind four children and a loving husband.
Andrews family sharing warning after losing mother of four to diabetes
Kevin Martinez
Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested

Latest News

Ector County Cemetery
Headstones vandalized in Ector County Cemetry
The damaged exterior of Skateland
Vehicle crashes into Skateland in West Odessa
SKATELAND CRASH
SKATELAND CRASH
Odessa Trunk or Treat
Odessa Police Department throws ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for West Texans