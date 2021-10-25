Midland officials are creating a ‘master plan’ to fight the rise in juvenile violent crimes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland officials are calling for change after the county juvenile probation office said it’s seeing a troubling rise in violent crimes.

This year, CBS 7 has brought you several reports of minors being arrested or charged for thefts, stabbings, and shootings.

County officials said those young offenders need to serve that time in a faculty equipped to offer mental health treatment and help.

“The facility we have now is not built for the purpose that we use it for, it’s a jail,” said Midland County Chief Probation Officer, Forest Hanna.

The juvenile probation office in Midland said children ages 10 and 16-years-old are committing offenses like domestic and sexual assaults, homicides, and shootings that continue to rise from the last few years.

“Part of the increase in the last couple of years is due to COVID. We have seen an increase in mental health referrals from the Centers of Children and Families. It is taking a toll on our kids and our families,” said Hanna.

75 percent of Midland County’s high-risk minors that commit violent crimes come from homes with at least one family member with a history of incarcerations, according to the Midland County Juvenile Probation Office.

“We’ve gone from having zero murders in FY [Fiscal year] 17, one in 18, zero in 19 and then 20 we had three, in 21 we had four.

The county is working on creating a master plan to give young offenders access to mental health advocates and substance abuse programs to help them successfully rehabilitate in town.

Hanna said that master plan should be completed and presented before city and county officials at the end of the year.

“In some people’s minds, these are little criminals. They’re little thugs. Lock them up and throw away the key,” said Hanna. “The truth is that this population of kids have the same potential to do good or bad is any other group of kids given direction and given support.

Earlier this month the Department of Justice announced an investigation into the Texas Juvenile Justice department’s treatment of minors in their facilities. That investigation is ongoing.

