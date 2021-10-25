Advertisement

Headstones vandalized in Ector County Cemetry

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Oct. 24, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Families and loved ones have more questions than answers after numerous headstones at Ector County Cemetery, were knocked over and broken.

At least six headstones have been smashed or spread around the ground, with what appears to be tire tracks leading to a broken fence near Muskingum and Murphy.

Police did not say whether they believe this incident is an accident or an act of vandalism at this point, but we will be sure to provide you with more information as that becomes available.

