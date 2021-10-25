Headstones damaged in Ector County Cemetery

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Families and loved ones have more questions than answers after numerous headstones at Ector County Cemetery, were knocked over and broken.

At least six headstones have been smashed or spread around the ground, with what appears to be tire tracks leading to a broken fence near Muskingum and Murphy.

Police did not say whether they believe this incident is an accident or an act of vandalism at this point.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.