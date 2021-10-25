Family Promise of Midland housing project

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Family Promise of Midland is building transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness. They call the project “Developing Dreams.”

The non-profit came to Midland in 2010 with the mission to end homelessness, one family at a time. “Developing Dreams” is Family Promise of Midland’s most recent project to help families experiencing homelessness. The complex includes five duplexes, a basketball court, playground and storage units.

“This gives them an opportunity to come in, have a home, work with a case manager to help raise their self-sufficiency and get on the right road and never look back to homelessness,” said Tom Miller, the Executive Director of Family Promise of Midland.

Family Promise of Midland can serve ten families and this new complex will allow them to double that number. Miller said there was a need in the community to help not just individuals experiencing homelessness, but families.

“There are a lot of excellent non-profits in Midland that assist single women with children, but there aren’t any that really assist single dads or two-parent families. We do all three, single moms, single dads and two-parent families,” Miller said.

The complex is a $6.5 million project that began in 2018, but COVID-19 delayed the original completion date. Miller said the long-awaited “developing dreams” will now open February 2022.

“This is an exciting project to come to fruition. It isn’t about Family Promise, it’s about the community of Midland, Texas, taking care of its own and taking care of those families in need,” Miller said.

Miller said there are many ways for the community to get involved whether that’s through volunteering or donations. You can find more information online at familypromiseofmidland.com or call (432) 218-8231.

