Vehicle crashes into Skateland in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A vehicle crashed into Skateland in West Odessa late Friday night.

According to the owner, police said a male driver in his 20s lost control of his vehicle, careened through the Skateland sign out front, then slammed into the building.

CBS7 has reached out to law enforcement about the incident and is awaiting a response.

There is no official word on any injuries or who might have been in the building at the time of the incident.

