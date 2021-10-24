Odessa Police Department throws ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for West Texans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Families in Odessa celebrated Halloween today by visiting city hall to enjoy an afternoon with first responders.

Children showed up decked out in costumes and had the chance to take photos with an array of vehicles.

The event was a great way for first responders to educate the public on the different services they provide and to get to know them on a personal level.

“There’s been a lot of agencies out here that always support the community and so this is a good way for all of us to kind of come together, you know especially with all this COVID lockdown and everything we were able to open it up, and my goodness, we were really surprised by the turnout that we had”, says Chief John Alvarez from Odessa Fire Rescue.

It was a win-win for children and families to reconnect after the lockdown from the pandemic.

“Definitely the best part is just to be able to come out downtown and after covid hit last year, you know, this is very good for the families and everybody in town. We need more of these gatherings, all these situations is very good for us, Especially going out with my kids and my wife to enjoy” says Winston Noel, an Odessa resident.

Seeing a first responder in uniform can get intimidating but at the end of the day, they are just as normal as everyone else.

“It can be intimidating, you know, especially if you don’t know us or don’t see us. It can be intimidating, so that’s what one of the parts we like about being out here in the community is showing them that we’re just everyday people”, says Donaciano “Donny’ Rocha, a corporal for the Odessa Police Department.

If you missed out on today’s celebration the city says they plan to throw another ‘Trunk or Treat’ event next year.

