Miss Cayce’s Wonderland benefitting Buckner of West Texas this season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is benefiting Buckner of West Texas by inviting its guests to donate laundry detergent, grocery gift cards, or money, in order to be entered to win an $800 dollar Christmas porch party.

The store will also be donating a 10-foot fully decorated tree to bucker for their families to enjoy.

“When we have our early bird tree sale or one of our events we always like to give back and when we saw the need from Buckner for foster children and the lack of foster homes, we just felt like, okay, this is the organization we want to partner with”, says Beck McCraney, co-owner of Miss Cayce’s Wonderland.

“Part of what we do is we always are giving back to some cause and I know that the Buckner cause is amazing. Department 56 over the years has benefitted lots of charities, but the charity that we’re working on here today is very exciting”, says Lisa Johnson, a representative from Department 56.

McCraney says that guests still have until October 30th to donate to Bucker of West Texas to be entered to win a porch party.

