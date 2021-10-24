Five inducted into MISD Hall of Legends

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD inducted five of its greatest athletes into the Hall of Legends on Friday night. Among the inductees were track star Tevis Herd, Olympians Bryce Hoppel and Natalie Hinds, and NFL standouts Eric Winston and Cedric Benson. Benson’s mother Jackie accepted the honor posthumously.

Watch the video above to see more from the induction ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.