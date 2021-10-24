Advertisement

Five inducted into MISD Hall of Legends

MISD inducted five of its greatest athletes into the Hall of Legends on Friday night.
By Kate Porter
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD inducted five of its greatest athletes into the Hall of Legends on Friday night. Among the inductees were track star Tevis Herd, Olympians Bryce Hoppel and Natalie Hinds, and NFL standouts Eric Winston and Cedric Benson. Benson’s mother Jackie accepted the honor posthumously.

Watch the video above to see more from the induction ceremony.

