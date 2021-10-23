THE CLEAR PATH: UTPB student making waves with Lone Star Longboards

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A type of skateboarding – called longboarding – has been growing in popularity across the country in recent years, including in West Texas.

And one UT-Permian Basin senior has already started rolling in the longboarding business.

Andrew Williams is a 21-year-old finance major who describes himself as...

“Owner of Lone Star Longboards slash college student.”

He designs, orders, and assembles the boards in his office, which doubles as his on-campus apartment.

What’s clear – besides the boards – is Andrew’s brand is leaning into Texas.

“Texas is a quality symbol,” Andrew said. “Everyone associates Texas as a quality symbol, and I wanted people to know—and convey that through Lone Star Longboards and Texas—this is a quality board.”

Not bad for someone from Cape Cod, MA.

And while his product is just getting on the ground, Lone Star Longboards is already developing a steady client base.

“It’s more durable in terms of going over bumps,” customer Lessie LeBlanc said. “I mean, I slammed that one into a curb, and nothing happened to it, and I was like, ‘Oh, cool.’”

“I wanted to make something unique,” Andrew said. “Something that people want, something people would covet and say, ‘Wow, that’s really, really cool.’”

Andrews sells most of his boards online, but two skate shops in Lubbock sell his boards as well.

“I’d like to see these in Austin skate shops,” Andrew said. “I’d like to see these in Houston skate shops. I’d like to see these in Dallas skate shops.”

So, in the not-too-distant future, keep an eye out for the Lone Star Longboards brand. You’ll recognize it…clear as day.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.