Pay with a smile program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local beauty salon is giving back to those impacted by breast cancer. Mireya Hernandez is the owner of Beauty Bar by Mireya and had a family member pass away from cancer, so she felt called to do something for the hundreds of other people battling cancer.

Hernandez offers free permanent makeup services to women impacted by breast cancer, and all she asks in return is that they “pay with a smile.” Esna Yudith Baeza is an employee and friend of Hernandez and said Hernandez loves to be able to give this gift to women in the community.

“She has a big heart, she’s very kind and I think that it makes everybody happy knowing that they come to somebody that not only does a good job, but she’s good at what she does, she also helps a lot of people,” Baeza said.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.