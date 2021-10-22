Advertisement

Odessa woman sentenced to 30 years for murder of her step-father

Rick Britton, 54, was shot and killed on Christmas Day by 26-year-old Jaylene Green, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office.
Jaylene Green
Jaylene Green(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jaylene Ann Green was found guilty of murder by an Ector County jury and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Dusty Gallivan.

Rick Britton, 54, was shot and killed on Christmas Day by 26-year-old Jaylene Green, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Green was reported to be the victim’s step-daughter.

