Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested

The arrest was made in Hereford, Texas
Kevin Martinez
Kevin Martinez(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE: 10/22/21 - 7:00AM

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office reports that Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23, has been arrested.

Martinez was arrested by the Hereford Police Department and is in the Deaf Smith County Jail.

M.C.S.O. says that the criminal investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man wanted for shooting and killing three people in Midland on Sunday could be in the Panhandle.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday that authorities have reason to believe that 23-year-old Kevin Alexis Martinez may be in the area of Amarillo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS, or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

On Sunday, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1200 block of East County Road 124 at 2 a.m. for a disturbance.

When the deputies arrived, they found that three people had been shot and killed. The victims were identified as James Davidson, 23, Walter Ayala, 39, and Gilberto Tapia-Lopez, 35.

An investigation led authorities to identify the suspect as Martinez. Warrants were then issued for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

