Midland PD investigating aggravated robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a car at a gas pump and then ran over the owner of the car.

According to MPD they were sent out to a pedestrian accident call in the 4500 block of N. Big Spring St. at 11:15 a.m. Friday. That’s where they found 20-year-old Tyler Horn, who was taken to the hospital as a result of being hit by the car. Horn is in stable condition.

According to police, an unidentified man got into Horn’s car while he was pumping gas, then drove off. Horn then ran after the car to try and stop it but was run over.

Police are looking for the suspect who was last seen driving a 2016 White Ford F150, with the Texas license plate NPZ2372. The truck has a black grill guard, dark tinted windows and a red skull sticker on the back windshield in the lower left corner.

If you have any information you’re asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.

