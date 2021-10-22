Advertisement

Midland PD investigating aggravated robbery

CBS7 File Photo
CBS7 File Photo(KLTE)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a car at a gas pump and then ran over the owner of the car.

According to MPD they were sent out to a pedestrian accident call in the 4500 block of N. Big Spring St. at 11:15 a.m. Friday. That’s where they found 20-year-old Tyler Horn, who was taken to the hospital as a result of being hit by the car. Horn is in stable condition.

According to police, an unidentified man got into Horn’s car while he was pumping gas, then drove off. Horn then ran after the car to try and stop it but was run over.

Police are looking for the suspect who was last seen driving a 2016 White Ford F150, with the Texas license plate NPZ2372. The truck has a black grill guard, dark tinted windows and a red skull sticker on the back windshield in the lower left corner.

If you have any information you’re asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide
Stefano Scarmana.
Driver charged following deadly rollover crash in Midland
Kevin Martinez
Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Police lights.
UPDATE: UTPB Police clear STEM Academy staff member accused of sexual assault

Latest News

According to the citation, Bartlett was caught on video putting his hands in the trash outside...
Bartlett given trespass warning after going through MCH trash
According to the citation, Bartlett was caught on video putting his hands in the trash outside...
Bartlett given trespass warning after going through MCH trash
Texas Department of State Health Services
Free Covid-19 vaccine pop-up event at Odessa Walmart
Kevin Martinez
Midland triple-murder suspect now arrested