Free Covid-19 vaccine pop-up event at Odessa Walmart

Texas Department of State Health Services
Texas Department of State Health Services(Official Logo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a pop-up event Friday afternoon to offer free vaccines, as well as education for families about the shot.

It starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. and attendees can get a Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment, insurance or ID.

DSHS will also unveil a new statewide ad campaign encouraging people to get the shot by highlighting the stories of other Texans who were hesitant at first to get the vaccine.

The outdoor family event includes activities such as basketball and a wheel spin.

