Free Covid-19 vaccine pop-up event at Odessa Walmart

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a pop-up event Friday afternoon to offer free vaccines, as well as education for families about the shot.

It starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. and attendees can get a Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment, insurance or ID.

DSHS will also unveil a new statewide ad campaign encouraging people to get the shot by highlighting the stories of other Texans who were hesitant at first to get the vaccine.

The outdoor family event includes activities such as basketball and a wheel spin.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.