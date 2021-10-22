Advertisement

Bartlett given trespass warning after going through MCH trash

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at the Odessa American, Doctor Richard Bartlett was given a criminal trespass warning from the Ector County Hospital District Police back on Tuesday.

According to the citation, Bartlett was caught on video putting his hands in the trash outside of Medical Center Hospital.

The OA reports later he was in a patient area looking for plastic bags, without a mask or gloves on.

CEO of Medical Center Hospital told the Odessa American that Bartlett “told the worker he needed to find where we keep our COVID bags” which refers to a social media post that went viral. It included a picture of a Covid-19 patient being moved around the hospital during her treatment with a bag over her head.

Dr. Barlett claims his budesonide treatment for Covid-19 is a “silver bullet” against the disease.

But the treatment is not FDA or recommended by the CDC. Bartlett has also publicly spoken out against MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin.

Now with the trespassing warning, if he is caught at MCH and is not receiving treatment as a patient he can be arrested.

To read the full article as well as the citation itself, heat the the Odessa American.

