UPDATE: UTPB Police clear STEM Academy staff member accused of sexual assault

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Update: The UTPB STEM Academy staff member accused of sexual assault has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

UTPB Police began their investigation back on October 14th after a student said the incident happened in the spring 2021 semester.

During the investigation the staff member was placed on leave. But today UTPB police concluded the staff member did not do anything wrong and will now be reinstated.

----

Original story:

Officers with UTPB’s Police Department are investigating a sexual assault allegation.

According to a release, the department was informed of an allegation brought forward by a student against a staff member at STEM Academy.

The allegation stated that the assault happened back in the spring semester.

UTPB states that the staff member has been placed on administrative leave as police launch an investigation. Police are also notifying parents and appropriate authorities.

“The well-being and safety of all of our students is our highest value. Under no circumstances does the University or the STEM Academy tolerate any inappropriate conduct by its employees. We will continue to work with the appropriate authorities and will take action consistent with the law and institutional policy in handling this matter,” stated UTPB in a release.

No other details have been released on the investigation.

