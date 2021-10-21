Refurbished Observatory opened at Odessa High School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The once forgotten rooftop observatory at Odessa High School is refurbished and officially ready for use once again.

Wednesday night, Ector County ISD officials unveiled the renovated observatory with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the new facility.

There is now also an inflatable planetarium in the school’s old auditorium to give students even more access to star-gazing and studying the universe.

“We’ll provide not only kids at Odessa High School an opportunity to experience the observatory and all that is space, but really kids elementary, middle and high school throughout Ector County will have opportunity to use this pretty exciting facility,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

According to Dr. Muri, the observatory was rediscovered when roofers were putting a new roof on the school in the spring and they stumbled upon this hidden gem.

