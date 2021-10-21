Advertisement

Odessa emergency dispatcher retires after 34 years

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 34 years of answering 911 calls for the City of Odessa, one dispatcher is hanging up her headset.

The now former dispatcher Joyce Mudd says when she first started out, there were no computers involved in, only pen and paper.

“It’s just how I was brought up,” said Mudd attributing her father’s influence on her desire to help people.

