New food truck opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mark your calendars because tomorrow morning a brand new food truck has its grand opening in Midland.

Valley Grub will have all of your favorite southern flavors from breakfast burritos to specialty burgers. Brothers, Mario and Richard Hernandez, own the food truck and said they make everything from scratch.

They said opening a Valley Grub food truck was a long-time goal of theirs and they are so excited to have it become a reality.

“I always wanted a food truck ever since years ago. I was always procrastinating and I love cooking and I cooked for a restaurant, so I was like why not do something I love and make people happy,” Mario Hernandez said.

Valley Grub opens at 6:30 tomorrow morning and they are located at 704 South Lamesa Rd.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.