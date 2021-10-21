Advertisement

New food truck opens in Midland

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mark your calendars because tomorrow morning a brand new food truck has its grand opening in Midland.

Valley Grub will have all of your favorite southern flavors from breakfast burritos to specialty burgers. Brothers, Mario and Richard Hernandez, own the food truck and said they make everything from scratch.

They said opening a Valley Grub food truck was a long-time goal of theirs and they are so excited to have it become a reality.

“I always wanted a food truck ever since years ago. I was always procrastinating and I love cooking and I cooked for a restaurant, so I was like why not do something I love and make people happy,” Mario Hernandez said.

Valley Grub opens at 6:30 tomorrow morning and they are located at 704 South Lamesa Rd.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Stefano Scarmana.
Driver charged following deadly rollover crash in Midland
Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28.
Odessa teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor
Ashlee Rachal leaves behind four children and a loving husband.
Andrews family sharing warning after losing mother of four to diabetes

Latest News

Dog Rescue R Us
Dog Rescue R Us t-shirt fundraiser
Dog Rescue R Us t-shirt fundraiser
Dog Rescue R Us t-shirt fundraiser
Valley Grub food truck
Valley Grub food truck
Police lights.
UPDATE: UTPB Police clear STEM Academy staff member accused of sexual assault