Legacy’s Washington emerges as unlikely star after year away from football
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In his first ever varsity start, Midland Legacy defensive back John Washington tied a school record with three interceptions in a game. However, that performance would likely have never happened if not for a shocking growth spurt, and a second chance.
Watch the video above to hear Washington’s remarkable story.
