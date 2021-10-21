Advertisement

Legacy star pitcher Shores commits to LSU

Midland Lee pitcher Chase Shores
Midland Lee pitcher Chase Shores(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy High School pitcher Chase Shores committed to Louisiana State University on Thursday to play college baseball. The Legacy senior announced his decision on Twitter.

Shores has already caught the attention of major league baseball, standing at 6-foot-8 and with a fastball reaching close to 100 miles per hour.

Shores was previously committed to Oklahoma State.

LSU is one of the top college baseball programs in the country, with six national championships.

