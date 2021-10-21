Legacy star pitcher Shores commits to LSU

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy High School pitcher Chase Shores committed to Louisiana State University on Thursday to play college baseball. The Legacy senior announced his decision on Twitter.

Shores has already caught the attention of major league baseball, standing at 6-foot-8 and with a fastball reaching close to 100 miles per hour.

Shores was previously committed to Oklahoma State.

LSU is one of the top college baseball programs in the country, with six national championships.

