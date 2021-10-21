Advertisement

Dog Rescue R Us t-shirt fundraiser

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dog Rescue R Us is selling Christmas-themed t-shirts this week to raise money for their non-profit.

The animal rescue organization focuses on rescuing and fostering dogs that have been abandoned in the Midland-Odessa area and they take in around 20 dogs each day. Dana Tinley, the Vice President of Dog Rescue R Us, said it takes around $600,000 a year to operate the organization and they do various fundraisers throughout the year to help raise money.

“We’re always searching for funds to help the dogs that are found in very poor health. Most of our donors, 99 percent of our donors, know that anything left over goes to the next dog in need or to anything that’s needed. Every single penny in, is every single penny out,” Tinley said.

The t-shirt fundraiser ends on October 25. Dog Rescue R Us are always looking for volunteers to walk the dogs. You can volunteer by contacting Dana Tinley at 575-318-7406 or email her at tinleymv@gmail.com

