Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Chicago Tribune reports the two male officers were transferred early Thursday from a hospital in Berwyn to another hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Stefano Scarmana.
Driver charged following deadly rollover crash in Midland
Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28.
Odessa teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor
Ashlee Rachal leaves behind four children and a loving husband.
Andrews family sharing warning after losing mother of four to diabetes

Latest News

Children's book illustrator Jerry Pinkney poses in front of two of his illustrations Tuesday,...
Jerry Pinkney, award-winning illustrator, dies at 81
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
Police lights.
UPDATE: UTPB Police clear STEM Academy staff member accused of sexual assault
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
Odessa emergency dispatcher retires after 34 years
Odessa emergency dispatcher retires after 34 years