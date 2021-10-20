ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Pecos Police department confirms to CBS7 that the Reeves County Hospital is on lockdown.

Pecos Police and the Reeves County Sherriff’s Office are on the scene at the hospital.

You are urged to stay out of the area.

That is all the information we know at this hour.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.