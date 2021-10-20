Midland veteran in need of kidney donor after diagnosis

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland veteran is looking for a donor after finding out he has kidney disease.

Terry Davenport recently went to the doctor for what he thought would be a regular check-up. That visit didn’t go how he hoped.

“I went to the doctor for just a regular physical and he said hey there’s something wrong with your kidneys you want to get it checked out,” said Davenport.

Davenport is a U.S. veteran, a father of five children and a husband of 21 years.

“Your life can change in just a matter of a doctor visit and that’s what happened to me,” Davenport said.

He’s no stranger to dealing with kidneys. Davenport lost his father to kidney failure when he was just 14-years-old, and knows all too well the road that lies ahead. That’s why he’s doing everything in his power to stay around for his family.

Terry Davenport served in the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army and the National Guard. (Hannah Burbank/CBS7)

“I want to be here for my family, I want to be here for my wife and my children, I have five kids I’ve been married 21 years and I’m only 44 so I got a long way to go and I want to make it that way,” said Davenport.

Davenport served in the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army and National Guard for a number of years before retiring and beginning a career in the oil industry. He’s also taken the role of youth pastor at his church.

The time in the military, combined with the recent diagnosis, has changed his perspective on life and what really matters.

“We don’t sometimes take time to slow down because we are always going with sports and oil field so I think just take time and take those little moments you have with family and just cherish them because you never know,” Davenport said.

