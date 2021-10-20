Advertisement

Authorities say triple homicide suspect could be in Amarillo area

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man wanted for shooting and killing three people in Midland on Sunday could be in the Panhandle.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday that authorities have reason to believe that 23-year-old Kevin Alexis Martinez may be in the area of Amarillo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS, or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

On Sunday, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1200 block of East County Road 124 at 2 a.m. for a disturbance.

When the deputies arrived, they found that three people had been shot and killed. The victims were identified as James Davidson, 23, Walter Ayala, 39, and Gilberto Tapia-Lopez, 35.

An investigation led authorities to identify the suspect as Martinez. Warrants were then issued for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

