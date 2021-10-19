Pecos student arrested after bringing BB gun to school

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A student in Pecos was arrested after bringing a BB gun to school on Tuesday.

According to Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, a student at Crockett Middle School told a teacher that another student had a Smith & Wesson BB gun.

The teacher shared this with campus administration, and district police officers apprehended the student without incident.

Officers found the BB gun in the student’s backpack. The district says that no students or staff were threatened.

“PBTISD assures its students, parents, community members, and staff that we are committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and will continue to make every effort to ensure that our schools are safe and secure. The student who reported the gun is to be commended. Immediately telling an adult allowed the situation to be resolved quickly,” stated the district in a release.

Students can report threats by clicking Keep PBTISD Safe on the district’s homepage.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.