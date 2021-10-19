Advertisement

FBI at Russian oligarch’s home for ‘law enforcement’ action

FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.
FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.

The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Deripaska also had ties to Paul Manafort, former President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, who was convicted of eight financial crimes as part Mueller’s investigation. Manafort was later pardoned by Trump.

The Treasury Department, under the Trump administration, had also lifted financial sanctions on three companies connected to Deripaska. Officials said at the time they had done so because Derapaska’s direct and indirect shareholding stake in the three companies had been reduced to the point that he no longer has control over them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Victims identified in Midland County triple homicide
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Stefano Scarmana.
Driver charged following deadly rollover crash in Midland
Timothy Daniel Gomez.
Authorities identify human remains found in Gardendale pasture
Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28.
Odessa teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor

Latest News

Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3 million theft charges
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
The ACLU and an attorney for the family says the 10-year-old girl’s rights were violated when...
ACLU takes issue with 10-year-old Hawaii girl’s arrest at school for drawing a picture
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital...
US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids