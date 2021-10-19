Early voting underway in Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting has started in Texas.

The early voting period will run from Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 29. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

In Ector County, one location will be open for early voting:

Location/Address Monday-Friday October 18-22 Monday-Wednesday October 25-27 Thursday-Friday October 28-29 (Local/Casilla y Ubicación) LUNES-VIERNES (18 al 22 de octubre) LUNES -MIERCOLES (25 al 27 de octubre) JUEVES Y VIERNES (28 al 29 de octubre) Ector County Courthouse Annex (Rm. 104)

1010 E. 8th St.

(Anexo Tribunal del Condado de Ector) (Cuarto 104)

(1010 al este de la calle ocho)

8:00 AM

5:00 PM

8:00 AM

5:00 PM

7:00 AM

7:00 PM

You can find a sample ballot here.

In Midland County, one location will be open for early voting:

Location Address Dates Times Open Elections Office - County Annex Building 2110 N A Street, 79705 Mon, Oct 18 - Fri, Oct 22

Mon, Oct 25 - Wed, Oct 27

Thurs, Oct 28 - Fri, Oct 29 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Several local items will be on the ballot for Midland County, including the Midland County Assistance District Proposition, Midland City Council Member At-Large, Midland City Council Member District 1, Midland City Council Member District 2, and the Greenwood ISD Bond Election.

You can find a sample ballot here.

Eight State of Texas propositions will be on all ballots.

