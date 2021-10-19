Advertisement

Early voting underway in Texas

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting has started in Texas.

The early voting period will run from Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 29. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

In Ector County, one location will be open for early voting:

Location/AddressMonday-Friday October 18-22Monday-Wednesday October 25-27Thursday-Friday October 28-29
(Local/Casilla y Ubicación)LUNES-VIERNES (18 al 22 de octubre)LUNES -MIERCOLES (25 al 27 de octubre)JUEVES Y VIERNES (28 al 29 de octubre)
Ector County Courthouse Annex (Rm. 104)
1010 E. 8th St.
(Anexo Tribunal del Condado de Ector) (Cuarto 104)
(1010 al este de la calle ocho)
8:00 AM
5:00 PM
8:00 AM
5:00 PM
7:00 AM
7:00 PM

You can find a sample ballot here.

In Midland County, one location will be open for early voting:

LocationAddressDatesTimes Open
Elections Office - County Annex Building2110 N A Street, 79705Mon, Oct 18 - Fri, Oct 22
Mon, Oct 25 - Wed, Oct 27
Thurs, Oct 28 - Fri, Oct 29		8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Several local items will be on the ballot for Midland County, including the Midland County Assistance District Proposition, Midland City Council Member At-Large, Midland City Council Member District 1, Midland City Council Member District 2, and the Greenwood ISD Bond Election.

You can find a sample ballot here.

Eight State of Texas propositions will be on all ballots.

Pecos student arrested after bringing BB gun to school
Pecos student arrested after bringing BB gun to school
