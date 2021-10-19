CBS7 takes bird’s-eye view of Permian Basin International Oil Show

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday. And while most of the equipment and displays you’ll see at the Ector County Coliseum are on the ground, CBS7 got a sneak peek at some electronics and animals that take to the air.

The first is a DS30W drone operated by Lythix, the only drone of its type in the United States.

So, what makes it so unique? Rather than getting its power from batteries, it’s powered by hydrogen. This means that rather than getting the usual 20-30 minutes of flight time like most drones, DS30W can stay in the air for over three hours, allowing companies to inspect, map, and perform thermal readings more quickly.

“It takes a lot longer to do something when you can’t have the bird in the air for extended periods of time,” said Lythix CEO Toni Jameson. “So, this bird is really going to change how we provide that service to our clients.”

The drone also has a higher wind tolerance than most drones, making it a better fit for the windy West Texas spring.

Just as unique is Challenger, the bald eagle.

Challenger is a 32-year-old eagle with a long track record of performing at public sporting events and public venues. He’s even met U.S. presidents.

He’ll be at the show with Eagle Rubber and Supply, where you can learn about birds of prey.

So whether you work in oil, are a drone enthusiast, or are just a big fan of nature, there’s something at the Permian Basin International Oil Show for everyone.

