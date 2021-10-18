Advertisement

Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee of Congress, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them.

Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope,” and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day.

“In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over numerous clearly privileged documents requested by the Committee,” Trump says, according to the court papers.

The Jan. 6 committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.

