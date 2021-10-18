Advertisement

Friday is last day to register for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program looks to help out families in need for the holidays.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program looks to help out families in need for the holidays.(Salvation Army)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday is the last day to register for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

The organization extended its application deadline from October 15 to October 22 to help families out with last-minute gifts this holiday season.

Families with newborns and kids up to the age of 12 who are in need of assistance ahead of the holidays can apply online.

Local sponsors will adopt the childrens’ wishlists and donate toys and clothing.

The Salvation Army of Odessa is working to reach over 300 families this year.

“The Salvation Army, in its existence we’re always about helping those who are in need and we don’t want any child to go without a toy or toys plural for Christmas. It’s a very warm loving giving type of program, by the name of angel tree and that’s how it works it’s very simple,” said Luis Melendez, the Commanding Officer of Salvation Army Odessa.

The Angel Tree program has been around for 42 years.

