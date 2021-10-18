Advertisement

Driver charged following deadly rollover crash in Midland

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested following a deadly rollover crash in Midland on Monday.

Stefano Scarmana has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 5300 block of West Loop 250 at 2:29 a.m. for a crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a Jeep Gladiator that had rolled over.

The passenger, identified as 57-year-old Angela Wrinkle of Marble Falls, Texas, died at the scene. The driver, identified as Scarmana, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say their reconstruction of the crash revealed that the Gladiator was traveling eastbound on the service road when it drove over a curb and struck a guardrail. The Gladiator then rolled and came to a stop on its top.

Scarmana was released from the hospital and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

