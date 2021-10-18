Andrews family sharing warning after losing mother of four to diabetes

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews familys’ lives have been turned upside down after losing a wife and mother of four unexpectedly.

The loved ones of Ashlee Rachal are now reminding others managing Type 1 Diabetes to stay vigilant.

Rachal was the light of her kids’ lives. Last week, the 35-year-old mother felt sick. She told family and friends she was experiencing severe headaches and fatigue.

“She didn’t know if she was coming down with something or what but she had cut short a trip to the Fort Worth Burleson in the area with family just because she wasn’t feeling well,” said Tiffany Wise, a close family friend.

Without knowing what was making her sick, Rachal went to bed early Saturday night and slept with her Dexcom monitor, a device used to track glucose levels.

Early that next morning, the monitor picked up an abnormality in her glucose levels. Rachal’s five-year-old daughter found her in bed unresponsive.

“At 4:45 a.m., her numbers were in her normal range and within seven minutes, five to seven minutes, they went from not just abnormal but no longer registering.”

Her oldest son called 911 and ran to a nearby neighbor for help. Her husband became aware of the news all while making his way back from a business trip.

Now the Andrews community is rallying around the family to take care of all the things Rachal did as a stay-at-home mom.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling to me that in this time we would have to worry about going to sleep and not waking up because your blood sugar or your glucose is wrong.”

Rachal/s cause of death has not yet been determined, but the family wants to shed awareness on the warning signs of low blood sugar.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family pay for the funeral and other expenses.

