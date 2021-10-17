Man charged with murder following assault in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Odessa.

Victor Tarin Gonazales, 38, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to an assault at Maple and Tanglewood on Thursday. The victim, identified as Ross Walker, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation began, and video footage from the scene led police to identify the suspect as Gonzales.

Gonzales was arrested on Saturday.

