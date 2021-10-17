Advertisement

Man charged with murder following assault in Odessa

Victor Tarin Gonazales, 38.
Victor Tarin Gonazales, 38.(Odessa Police Department)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Odessa.

Victor Tarin Gonazales, 38, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to an assault at Maple and Tanglewood on Thursday. The victim, identified as Ross Walker, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation began, and video footage from the scene led police to identify the suspect as Gonzales.

Gonzales was arrested on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Timothy Daniel Gomez.
Authorities identify human remains found in Gardendale pasture
Coinciding traffic projects will create headaches for drivers traveling between Midland and...
Get ready for a longer drive between Midland and Odessa
Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28.
Odessa teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor
Jenny Cudd pleads guilty to charge in Capitol riot

Latest News

Kevin Alexis Martinez, 23.
Midland County deputies searching for suspect in triple homicide
Stone Truck
Odessa couple hires sculptor to build a replica of their 1952 Ford truck
Breast Cancer Awareness
Gifts of Hope throws 1st annual ‘Pink in the Park’ in Midland
CBS7 Play of the Week
CBS7 Play of the Week