Gifts of Hope throws 1st annual ‘Pink in the Park’ in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you drive by Centennial Park these days you’ll notice a lot of pink.

That’s because one non-profit in west texas is honoring breast cancer survivors and those currently dealing with breast cancer...

It’s all part of ‘Pink the Park’.

The event was filled with keynote speakers and other fun activities.

A West Texan who is currently battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer tells us what it’s like to be in her shoes during her fight.

“There have been some ups and downs where you don’t want to go in each day, you know, that you have to go for treatment but you wait till the last minute and you just muster up, and just get going. Music helps but there are some days where you don’t want to get up. there are some days where you stay laying down watching TV, crying, or sometimes you are just so numb that you just can’t cry anymore. There are some good days as well”, says Kristi Serrano-Martinez a breast cancer survivor.

Gifts of Hope will be planning to throw their next ‘Pink in the Park’ next October.

